Nowell racked up 21 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes during Saturday's 135-128 loss to the Thunder.

Nowell had another efficient night shooting the basketball, and he finished with 20-plus points for the third straight contest. It's becoming increasingly clear that he'll continue to see chances off the bench behind Anthony Edwards, as Nowell is averaging 25.8 minutes over his last four matchups after logging 16.5 minutes per contest through his first 19 appearances of the 2022-23 campaign.