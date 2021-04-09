Nowell (lower leg) will not play Friday against the Celtics, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Nowell will miss a third consecutive game Friday as he continues to deal with a right tibia contusion. As a result, Jarrett Culver and Josh Okogie could see increased run in the Wolves' backcourt.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Doubtful to play Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Won't suit up Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Dealing with bruised tibia•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Effective in limited minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Has 14 points off bench•