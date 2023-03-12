Nowell (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Hawks.
Nowell will miss a seventh straight game due to a lingering knee issue. It's unclear when he'll be able to suit up again, but his next chance to do so will arrive Wednesday against Boston.
