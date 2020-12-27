Nowell (calf) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Nowell has yet to make his 2020-21 debut while he contends with a left soleus strain. The 21-year-old guard's next opportunity to suit up will come Tuesday against the Clippers.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Out Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Out with strained calf•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Shines off the bench in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Moves past illness•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Clear of injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Out with illness•