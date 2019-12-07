Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Returned to Iowa
Nowell was transferred to the Timberwolves G-League affiliate Saturday.
Nowell will rejoin Iowa after being available for Friday's tilt with Oklahoma City. In nine G-League games this year, he's averaging 21.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 32.7 minutes.
