Nowell (knee) logged 13 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 108-102 overtime loss to the Lakers in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament, recording nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one assist and one rebound.

Nowell missed the Timberwolves' final six games of the regular season with a knee issue, but he captured a spot in head coach Chris Finch's rotation for the first of two Play-In Tournament games for Minnesota, which is now set to host the Thunder on Friday with a spot in the postseason on the line. He'll likely retain a spot on the second unit Friday, but Nowell's role is unlikely to grow substantially while all of Minnesota's key guards are all healthy.