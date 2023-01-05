Nowell will rejoin the second unit for Wednesday's matchup with the Trail Blazers.
Nowell received a spot start Monday with D'Angelo Russell sidelined due to illness. However, with Russell back in the lineup, Nowell will return to his usual bench role in which he has averaged 11.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 20.1 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Scores 17 points in spot start•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Drawing first start of season•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Bounces back in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Cools off Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Pops for 17 points in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Remains key source of scoring•