Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Returns to G League
Nowell was assigned to the G League on Friday.
Nowell was recalled by the Timberwolves in mid-December and averaged 5.3 points over 15.0 minutes in his three appearances, but he'll make his way back to the G League. The 20-year-old figures to return to the NBA level again at some point later in the season, though playing time likely will remain sporadic.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Recalled by Timberwolves•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Puts up 26 points in G League•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Returned to Iowa•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Recalled from G League•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Performing well since return•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Sent back to Iowa•
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.