Nowell was assigned to the G League on Friday.

Nowell was recalled by the Timberwolves in mid-December and averaged 5.3 points over 15.0 minutes in his three appearances, but he'll make his way back to the G League. The 20-year-old figures to return to the NBA level again at some point later in the season, though playing time likely will remain sporadic.

