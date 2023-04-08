Nowell (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Spurs.
Nowell has been battling a left knee issue throughout the closing months of the season, having appeared in just three games since Feb. 24. Jordan McLaughlin and Nickeil Alexander-Walker should continue to see expanded roles. Nowell's status for Sunday's regular-season finale remains uncertain.
