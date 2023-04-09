Nowell (knee) won't play Sunday against the Pelicans.
Nowell will miss a fifth straight game to end the regular season. His status for postseason play remains unclear, but if Minnesota has to settle for the Play-In Tournament, he'll have a short turnaround before he could suit up again.
