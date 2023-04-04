Nowell (knee) will not play against the Nets on Tuesday.
Austin Rivers (illness) is also out Tuesday. Nowell will sit out for a fourth straight game but remains day-to-day. In Nowell's absence, it's possible that Nickeil Alexander-Walker picks up a handful of minutes.
