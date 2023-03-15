Nowell (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
Nowell is slated to miss an eighth straight game due to left knee tendinitis. It's unclear when he'll be able to suit up again, but his next chance to do so will arrive Friday in Chicago.
