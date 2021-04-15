Nowell went scoreless (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with two rebounds in Wednesday's loss to Milwaukee.

Nowell hasn't been fantasy-relevant for most of the year, though he did have a nice run of scoring production in mid-March while D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley (hamstring) were sidelined. Nowell has now appeared in two straight games off the bench since returning from a bruised tibia.