Nowell went scoreless (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with two rebounds in Wednesday's loss to Milwaukee.
Nowell hasn't been fantasy-relevant for most of the year, though he did have a nice run of scoring production in mid-March while D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley (hamstring) were sidelined. Nowell has now appeared in two straight games off the bench since returning from a bruised tibia.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Not on injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Questionable Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Remains out Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Doubtful to play Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Won't suit up Monday•