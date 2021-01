Nowell finished with 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 3Pt), one board, one assist, and one block in 23 minutes against the 76ers on Friday.

Nowell finished in double-digits for the second consecutive game despite a rough night from the field. The 2019 second round pick has played in just four games this season, but his recent increase in production could lead to a more consistent role. He'll face the Cavs on Sunday.