Nowell posted 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two assists, one steal and one block over 14 minutes in Sunday's 116-112 win over the Raptors.

Nowell had been held in check over the past two games, but he was much more effective on the scoreboard in Sunday's victory. While the 21-year-old was unable to generate much production outside of scoring, it was encouraging to see him make the most of a low shot volume against Toronto. He'll attempt to maintain his momentum Tuesday against the Lakers.