Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Scores 12 in 16 minutes
Nowell registered 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and two rebounds in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 106-104 loss to the Bucks.
Nowell wasn't shy, hoisting double-digit shot attempts even in a modest reserve role. With that being said, he managed career highs in scoring and rebounding while matching his career high in minutes. Depending on what the team's injury report looks like heading into Thursday's matchup versus the Warriors, the rookie guard could potentially see a decent share of playing time, though he's likely a dart throw in daily leagues at the very best.
