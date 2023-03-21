Nowell closed Monday's 140-134 win over New York with 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, four assists, one block and three steals over 20 minutes.

Nowell returned from a 10-game absence, dropping 14 points in 20 minutes, and adding a season-high three steals. With Anthony Edwards sidelined, Nowell all of a sudden becomes a streaming consideration for anyone in need of a points boost. He was one of only four Timberwolves players to fire up double-digit shot attempts, only adding to his scoring potential.