Nowell registered 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes during Monday's 119-115 victory over the Kings.

Nowell didn't play in the first half of Minnesota's back-to-back set Sunday to manage the knee injury that just cost him 10 games, but he appeared healthy Monday, as he poured in 14 points in just 16 minutes of action. When available, Nowell is capable of strong scoring outbursts off the bench, but he'll be a difficult option to trust during the final weeks of the regular season if Minnesota opts to keep limiting the backup guard's opportunities while he works his way back from a lengthy absence.