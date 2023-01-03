Nowell closed Monday's 124-111 victory over the Nuggets with 17 points (8-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes.

Nowell shifted into the starting lineup Monday, replacing D'Angelo Russell who was out due to an illness. In what was his first start of the season, Nowell came through for anyone who happened to stream him in, delivering an efficient 17 points. There is no word on whether Russell will miss further time but if that is the case, Nowell would make for a viable streaming option for a little while longer.