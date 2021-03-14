Nowell had 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds and an assist across 28 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss against the Trail Blazers.

Nowell endured a slow start to the season but he's been turning things around of late and has earned a bigger role off the bench due to the coaching change. He has scored in double digits in five of his last seven games while surpassing the 15-point plateau in each of his last two contests. Nowell's upside will depend heavily on his scoring ability, but he's certainly trending in the right direction.