Nowell closed with 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes during Friday's 128-107 loss to Memphis.

Nowell was coming off a 30-point performance as a starter Wednesday against the Jazz, and while he moved back to the bench here, he delivered another impressive outing and cleared the 20-point mark for the sixth time this season. It's hard to see Nowell scoring at this rate on a sustained basis going forward, however, and he's likely to regress sooner rather than later. After all, he's averaging just 10.8 points per game since the start of January.