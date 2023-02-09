Nowell amassed 30 points (11-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 143-118 victory over Utah.

With D'Angelo Russell scratched ahead of Wednesday's contest and then dealt to the Lakers, Nowell picked up his second start of the season and made the most of the high-usage role he enjoyed alongside Anthony Edwards. The 30-point haul marked a new season high for Nowell, but with the Timberwolves getting back a replacement for Russell in the trade in the form of veteran Mike Conley, Nowell may not have much of an opportunity to build on the big performance. Nowell could pick up another start Friday in Memphis if Conley isn't yet cleared to debut with his new team, but expect the 23-year-old to move back to the bench shortly thereafter.