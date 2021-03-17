Nowell had 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and two blocks in Tuesday's loss to the Lakers.
The second-year guard continues to fare well with both D'Angelo Russell (knee) and Malik Beasley (suspension) sidelined. He's now scored in double-figures in four straight games, hitting 14 threes and averaging 4.5 boards and 3.3 assists in that span.
