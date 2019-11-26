Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Sent back to Iowa
Nowell was assigned to the Iowa Wolves on Tuesday.
Nowell appeared in one game since being recalled Saturday, scoring three points while registering three assists and a rebound over 14 minutes against the Suns. He'll see more action in the G League, however.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Recalled from Iowa•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Assigned to Iowa•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Back from G League•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Assigned to G League•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Reaches deal with Minnesota•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Missing another game•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...