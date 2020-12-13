Nowell registered 22 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-7 FT) and a rebound across 13 minutes off the bench during Saturday's preseason loss against the Grizzlies.

Nowell only ranked 10th in minutes played among Minnesota players in this game, but he made the most of his minutes and paced the Timberwolves in scoring. This was a strong showing from the second-year guard, and he certainly made his presence felt in a preseason where he is competing to earn one of the backup guard spots.