Nowell ended with 16 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Sunday's 137-114 loss to the Warriors.

Nowell began the season by averaging 16.2 points per game over the first five contests. Since then, he had not scored more than 14 points in any appearance and was averaging 7.1 points per game while making 36.1 percent of his shots in 14 contests before Sunday's strong performance. Even after Sunday's outing, he has made just 29.1 percent of attempts from beyond the arc this year.