The Timberwolves announced that Nowell would start at point guard for Tuesday's preseason game versus the Heat.
Nowell is starting with D'Angelo Russell (undisclosed) out. Russell is not expected to miss much time, so Nowell should return to his reserve role once the regular season begins on Oct. 19.
