Nowell (knee) is questionable for Game 3 against the Nuggets on Friday.

Nowell has been hampered by a knee injury that has earned him questionable designations leading up to all three games of the series thus far. That said, he hasn't missed either of the previous two and has averaged 7.0 points and 1.0 assists in 19.0 minutes per game. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kyle Anderson will likely see increased minutes off the bench if Nowell cannot go, but it seems likely he will be in uniform again.