Nowell (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bulls.
Nowell continues to deal with left knee tendinopathy and will be held out for a ninth consecutive game. He doesn't yet have a timetable to return, but his next chance to do so will be Saturday against Toronto.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Ruled out•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Questionable against Celtics•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Remains out Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Out again Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Won't play versus Philadelphia•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Not playing vs. Kings•