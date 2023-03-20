Noweli (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Knicks.
Although Nowell was initially doubtful for Monday's matchup, coach Chris Finch indicated shortly before tipoff that the shooting guard was trending toward playing. Nowell will officially be able to suit up against New York, but it's possible he faces some sort of minutes restriction after missing the last 10 games.
