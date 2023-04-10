Nowell (knee) is trending in the right direction ahead of Tuesday's Play-In matchup against the Lakers, Minneapolis sports anchor Darren Wolfson reports.
Nowell, who's appeared in just three games since March 24, doesn't have an official designation yet, but it appears he has a good chance to suit up Tuesday. However, even if he's cleared, Nowell isn't guaranteed to see any playing time, as Minnesota's backcourt is completely healthy heading into postseason play.
