Nowell (knee) is trending toward playing Monday against the Knicks, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Nowell was considered doubtful ahead of Monday's matchup, but it appears as though he'll have a strong chance to end his 10-game absence. While Anthony Edwards (ankle) is unlikely to play Monday, it wouldn't be surprising to see Nowell's playing time monitored if he's given the green light.