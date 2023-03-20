Nowell (knee) is trending toward playing Monday against the Knicks, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Nowell was considered doubtful ahead of Monday's matchup, but it appears as though he'll have a strong chance to end his 10-game absence. While Anthony Edwards (ankle) is unlikely to play Monday, it wouldn't be surprising to see Nowell's playing time monitored if he's given the green light.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Out vs. Raptors•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Still out Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Ruled out•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Questionable against Celtics•