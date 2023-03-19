Nowell (knee) is doubtful for Monday's game in New York.
Nowell will likely miss an 11th straight game Monday due to left knee tendinitis. He currently doesn't have a return timetable, but his next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Hawks.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Out vs. Raptors•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Still out Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Ruled out•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Questionable against Celtics•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Remains out Monday•