Nowell (knee) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Raptors.
Nowell is on pace to miss a tenth straight game with tendinitis in his left knee. If he ends up sitting, expect Austin Rivers (back) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to continue to pick up Nowell's vacated minutes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Still out Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Ruled out•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Questionable against Celtics•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Remains out Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Out again Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Won't play versus Philadelphia•