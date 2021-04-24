Nowell (lower leg) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Nowell has missed seven of the last nine games due to a bruised tibia, and he isn't likely to return Saturday. If he's ultimately held out, his next chance to play would be Monday against Utah.
