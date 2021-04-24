Nowell (lower leg) has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for Saturday's contest against the Jazz.
A bruised lower leg has kept Nowell out for four straight games, but he could return Saturday. In 18.8 minutes per game this season, he's averaged 9.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
