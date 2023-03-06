Nowell (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
Nowell is slated to miss a fifth straight game due to left knee tendinitis. It's unclear when he'll be able to suit up again, but his next chance to do so will arrive Friday against Brooklyn. Austin Rivers, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jordan McLaughlin are all candidates for slightly increased minutes while Nowell remains sidelined.
