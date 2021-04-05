Nowell (lower leg) will not play Monday against the Kings.
Nowell was one of four players listed as doubtful heading into the day, and while both Ricky Rubio (back) and D'Angelo Russell (knee) will be available, Nowell and Malik Beasley (hamstring) will sit out. Nowell suffered a bruised tibia in his right leg during Saturday's loss to the Sixers which limited him to just five minutes of action.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Dealing with bruised tibia•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Effective in limited minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Has 14 points off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Scores in double-digits again•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Drills four threes in relief•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Scores 17 points off bench•