Nowell (lower leg) will not play Monday against the Kings.

Nowell was one of four players listed as doubtful heading into the day, and while both Ricky Rubio (back) and D'Angelo Russell (knee) will be available, Nowell and Malik Beasley (hamstring) will sit out. Nowell suffered a bruised tibia in his right leg during Saturday's loss to the Sixers which limited him to just five minutes of action.