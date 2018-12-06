Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: 18 dimes in victory Wednesday
Teague had just three points (1-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), but added 18 assists, two rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 121-104 victory over Charlotte.
Teague handed out a season-high 18 assists Wednesday, helping the Timberwolves to what ended up being a comfortable victory. The Timberwolves ended the game on a 28-to-8 run, thanks in large part to Teague's facilitating. Teague has had some ups and downs so far this season but is still playing big minutes on a nightly basis. The scoring is going to fluctuate given that he is quite often the third or fourth option on offense. Those nights, however, are usually supplemented by high assist numbers.
