Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Absent from starting lineup
Teague isn't starting Monday's game against Atlanta.
Teague has started all but one game this season, but after being held to seven points Saturday against the Suns, he's set to take on a new role Monday night. Jarrett Culver will join the starting lineup as a result, though it'll be Andrew Wiggins who gets the nod at point guard.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Fills stat sheet•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Another double-digit assist outing•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Drops 12 dimes•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Cleared to play•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Probable Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Notches double-double Friday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...