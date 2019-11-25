Play

Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Absent from starting lineup

Teague isn't starting Monday's game against Atlanta.

Teague has started all but one game this season, but after being held to seven points Saturday against the Suns, he's set to take on a new role Monday night. Jarrett Culver will join the starting lineup as a result, though it'll be Andrew Wiggins who gets the nod at point guard.

