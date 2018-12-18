Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Active but won't play
Teague will be held out of Monday's game against the Kings despite being listed as active.
The Timberwolves kept Teague active for the contest, but they'll keep him on the bench due to left ankle inflammation. Derrick Rose will draw the start at point guard and Tyus Jones should see an uptick in minutes off the bench with Teague on the shelf. Expect him to be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup against the Pistons.
