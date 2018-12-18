Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Active Monday

Teague (ankle) will be available to play in Monday's game against the Kings, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.

Teague has been hampered by left ankle inflammation of late, but will be able to play in Monday's game. His exact role is yet to be determined as coach Tom Thibodeau may opt to relax Teague's minutes and let Derrick Rose start. A final designation of what to expect will likely be given closer to tipoff.