Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Added to injury report
Teague is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Kings.
The issue apparently cropped up following Saturday's loss to the Suns, leaving Teague's status murky heading into Monday's matchup. Things should clear up closer to tipoff after Teague is able to test the issue during pregame warmups. If the veteran guard is unable to play, Derrick Rose and Tyus Jones would stand to benefit the most.
