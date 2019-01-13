Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Aggravates ankle injury

Teague aggravated his ankle injury during Saturday's win over the Pelicans, Danny Cunningham of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.

Teague tweaked the ankle late in the first half and initially returned to start the second half, but Tyus Jones played the final 17 minutes of the game at point guard for the Timberwolves, according to Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Teague recently missed nine games with the ankle sprain but the severity of the issue this time around remains unclear. Derrick Rose (ankle) didn't play Saturday as Minnesota's backcourt is in rough shape heading into Tuesday's game at Philadelphia.