Teague said Monday that his ankle feels "all right" in advance of the evening's matchup with the Hawks, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.

Teague was held out of the fourth quarter of Saturday's blowout win over the Nets with what the team called a sore ankle, but the point guard downplayed the issue at shootaround Monday, and it doesn't appear he'll miss any time going forward. The 29-year-old played 24 minutes Saturday, finishing with just two points, four assists and two rebounds.