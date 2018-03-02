Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Another difficult shooting night Thursday
Teague tallied 13 points (5-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 36 minutes in Thursday's 108-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Teague was one of three starters to put up double-digit shot attempts for the Timberwolves, but he ended up struggling from the field for the second straight contest. The veteran point guard has drained only eight of his 28 attempts over the last two games, and Thursday, he saw his scoring dip to its lowest point since teammate Jimmy Butler's knee injury. Teague had scored at least 20 points in four of the prior five contests, however, so a relatively rapid bounce-back is very likely in the cards, especially with the 29-year-old taking on a larger offensive role overall in Butler's absence.
