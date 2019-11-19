Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Another double-digit assist outing

Teague delivered 21 points (7-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds in 36 minutes Monday in the Timberwolves' 112-102 win over the Jazz.

Teague's efficiency from the field and from three-point range has been lagging in his four games since he returned from an illness, but the point guard has been an elite distributor. With three double-digit assist games in a row, Teague's season average now sits at 7.8 per game, placing him sixth in the NBA.