Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Another double-digit assist outing
Teague delivered 21 points (7-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds in 36 minutes Monday in the Timberwolves' 112-102 win over the Jazz.
Teague's efficiency from the field and from three-point range has been lagging in his four games since he returned from an illness, but the point guard has been an elite distributor. With three double-digit assist games in a row, Teague's season average now sits at 7.8 per game, placing him sixth in the NBA.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...