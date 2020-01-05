Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Available Sunday
Teague (knee) will be available Sunday against the Cavs.
After calling him a game-time call, the Timberwolves updated Teague's status just minutes later and he's now been cleared to play. Expect him to slide back into his usual role as the first guard off the bench.
