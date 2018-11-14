Teague (knee) is available to play in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The news of Teague's availability comes alongside news that Derrick Rose (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game after being a late addition to the injury report. In Teague's return to the court Monday, he played in 34 minutes and appeared to be perfectly healthy, and he may be in line for even more minutes Wednesday with Rose sidelined. Tyus Jones will serve as the primary backup at point guard.