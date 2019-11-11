Play

Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Chance to play Monday

Teague (illness) plans to travel with the team to Detroit, and there is a chance he could play against the Pistons on Monday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Teague has missed three consecutive games with the illness, which has left the T-Wolves short at point guard as Shabazz Napier has also been out with a hamstring injury.

